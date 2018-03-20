Dubai’s Future Blockchain Summit to unlock multibillion dollar opportunities

The Summit is officially hosted by Smart Dubai Office, the entity recognised as the global first-mover in blockchain adoption, in partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre will take place from 2-3 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing together over 7,000 chiefs of industry and visionary technologists from around the world to accelerate blockchain application in Dubai and beyond.

Focused on moving beyond technical feasibility and theories, this rich conference with over 70 sessions dives deep into real-world applications, creating opportunities and catalysing adoption across a range of sectors—retail and ecommerce, creative economy, healthcare, transportation, education, food, hospitality and tourism, energy, fintech and banking as well as safety and security.

“Blockchain has immense untapped potential for many different industries; ranging from healthcare to transportation to energy. Dubai is the global leader in committing to adopt this transformational technology to ultimately improve the lives and happiness of its citizens. Beyond this, Dubai is also acting as a pioneering catalyst and collaboration platform to innovations in blockchain technology and its application. The Smart Dubai Office is extremely proud to host the Future Blockchain Summit and we look forward to the world coming to Dubai to showcase latest advancements, build strategic global partnerships and develop a deeper understanding of this powerful tool,” said HE Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General, Smart Dubai Office.

The flagship event will host over 60 speakers, with over 50 per cent making their regional debut.