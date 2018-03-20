Emerging markets offer continued investment opportunities

The exchange of ideas and sharing of expertise by senior figures and fund managers from the three leading asset managers included panels covering distribution, views from CEOs and opinions from specialised portfolio managers. Regional thought leadership from Emirates NBD Asset Management was complemented by international insights from Jupiter Asset Management and UTI International, in lively discussions overseen by moderators.

Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD Group said that Emirates NBD Asset Management has continually expanded its EM fund range, debt and equities, and firmly believes that now is the right time for investors in the GCC to increase their exposure to Emerging Markets. “The positive outlook for EM assets, based on attractive valuations and strong fundamentals, makes it an asset class impossible to ignore for any global investor. Around 60 per cent of the global GDP comes from EM economies and they are the engine for global growth, with the differential in projected 2018 growth rates between EM and developed markets expected to be around three per cent.”

Emirates NBD Asset Management has achieved considerable success across its EM funds, with increased interest from Shari’ah-compliant investors looking to access Emerging Markets. The Emirates India Equity Fund, co-managed with UTI International was launched in November 2016 and has garnered assets of $70 million, having delivered 33 per cent return to investors in 2017.

The Emirates Emerging Market Corporate Bond Absolute Return Fund, which was recently awarded four stars by Morningstar, almost doubled in size over 12 months to reach $66.2 million having generated a return of 7.6 per cent in 2017. The Emerging Market Equity Fund, which is co-managed with Jupiter Asset Management, has delivered 12-month performance of 17.92 per cent, while the range of multi-asset Funds, also co-managed with Jupiter, are all in the top quartile both YTD and over the past year.