US high yield debt: Are US consumers the weak link?

Themajor concern about US credit has been the fact that a considerable part of deficitgenerating companies has managed to survive thanks to ‘cheap funding’. The International Monetary Fund raised the topic of these ‘zombie companies’ as early as 2016. Our own calculations show that one out of five members of the broad US high yield bond index have a negative interest coverage, i.e. fail to earn sufficient money to service their debt and rely on continuous external funding, which may slow when the Fed keeps raising rates. We now see that it is the US household sector that struggles first to stay current on its debt. According to the latest figures from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the amount of distressed consumer debt rose 11.5 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2017. Consumer debt is often repackaged into secured loans, which might face some headwinds following these numbers. Headlines such as the one mentioned above keep us cautious on US high yield debt.