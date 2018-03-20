Coal: Retreating from the early year highs

There should be no shortage of fundamental news out of China over the coming days as the National Party Congress kicked off and trade data will be released. More hawkish-than-expected comments from the prime minister on the economy set the basis for weaker Chinese bulk commodities yesterday including iron ore, steel and coal. Reports of rapidly rising inventories at domestic ports, mills and power plants added further pressure. Chinese coal prices are off from their highs at the beginning of the year when cold weather and gas short-ages unexpectedly raised demand. The U-turn was only temporary as the policies to curb air pollution and strengthen the domestic coal industry’s balance sheet remain firmly in place. These policies will continue to weigh on Chinese coal consumption. China undergoes a rapid energy transition with a coal-to-gas shift in the heating system, renewables accounting for most of the incremental electricity demand growth, and the shift towards latest-technology and high-efficiency coal power plants ultimately adding their bit to declining coal use. Inter-estingly, Chinese domestic coal prices continue to trade above the government’s threshold seen as providing the needed incentive to consolidate and cure the coal mining business. European coal prices are off their early-year highs too. Julius Baer see more downside for coal as power plant demand seasonally slows, seaborne supplies remain ample, and gas prices are set to remain low for longer.

Coal prices are off from their early-year highs as winter weather support and gas shortages ease. China remains committed to curbing air pollution and restructure its coal business. Coal remains an ageing business challenged by cheap and abundant natural gas and renewables.