European bonds: No fall-out from Italian elections

The Italian parliamentary election only caused a minor correction in the bond market. The spread between 10-year Italian government bonds and their German equivalent only widened from 1.3 per cent to 1.35 per cent. This compares to a recent low of 1.2 per cent in January but remains below the average of the last 12 months of 1.6 per cent. The minor correction of Italian debt mirrors the market’s confidence that the European Central Bank (ECB) will come up with a new strategy to depress Euro zone bond yields even after the end of the current large scale asset purchase programme, which is scheduled for September. The election outcome by itself is no argument at all for such complacency. The risk is that the largest party, the ‘5-Star’ protest movement, and the autonomy-leaning Lega di Nord will settle on an anti-euro strategy as common denominator to form a coalition. The political development bears watching, as former US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen used to say.

In anticipation of sustained interventions from the ECB, we only forecast relatively moderate yield increases in the Euro zone despite the strength of the economy, in particular in Germany.