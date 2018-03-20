US Treasuries: More permanent upward pressure

New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sounded somewhat more hawkish than expected at last week’s semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. This has an impact on what to expect for interest rates and Treasuries for the remainder of the year. Together with robust economic growth, Powell’s most recent report points to four instead of just three rate hikes this year. He stressed in front of Congress that the Fed intends to stick to the gradual path of rate increases. Hence hikes in excess of the usual 25 basis points remain unlikely also in 2018. But the solid growth outlook for the US, which with the help of fiscal policy will to continue well into 2019, will motivate the Fed to hike interest rates four times this year, more than its most recent median projection suggests. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will most likely shift its projection upwards at its next meeting on 20-21 March.

With rate hikes at the March, June, September and December meetings by 25 basis points each, long-term rates will receive more permanent upward pressure in 2018. The ongoing shrinking of the Fed’s balance sheet and plenty of issuance should drive up the compensation investors demand for holding longer-term bonds instead of rolling short-term issues, resulting in levels more in line with history for this demanded term premium. We increase our end-of-2018 10-year Treasury yields forecast to 2.95 per cent from 2.75 expected before. Our shorter-term 10-year yield projection at around 3 per cent remains unchanged.