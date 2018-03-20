Prince Alwaleed bin Talal refutes Saudi corruption crackdown rumours, reaffirms support for KSA

Kingdom Holding Chairman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has given his first interview since his was released from detention after Saudi Arabia’s recent corruption crackdown.

“span style="font-size: small;">“I am for the anti-corruption that took place in Saudi Arabia. Now unfortunately, I was added to that group. But fortunately, I’m out of it right now and life is back to normal,” he said, speaking exclusively to Bloomberg Television.

He refuted the rumours about the conditions of those held in detention.

“Doctors used to come twice a day. We had the best food service -- best food, best everything. So really, it hurts me to hear all these rumors and innuendos and heresies,” he said.

He confirmed co-investment in the Public Investment Fund (PIF). “Yes…this will happen. We are in discussion right now with PIF on…so we co-invest in certain projects, yes,” he said.

He remained supportive of Saudi Arabia and its leadership. “Look, I’m supportive of Saudi Arabia, supportive of my government, supportive of King Salman and Prince Salman all the way. I mean, before, during and after detention, there’s not one iota of doubt about that, and I will support Saudi Arabia – that’s my country

“bin Salman, who I’m supportive completely, even before he became Crown Prince, I would fully support him, because his vision really took a lot of my ideas, but frankly speaking, he applied them…He not only adopted what I said, but he did 10 times better than what I asked for,” he said.