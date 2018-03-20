AFSIC 2018 to take place in London early May

Business leaders from around 30 African countries expected to attend in 2018 and over 150 speakers confirmed to present AFSIC offers the expected 700+ delegates the chance to develop and nurture a robust, extremely high quality network of business contacts across the continent in preparation for Africa’s continued emergence as the most exciting investment destination globally.

The wide spread of business leaders attending from across Africa attracts major institutional investors focused on investment into Africa, and those considering the increasing merits of doing so. These investors include sovereign wealth funds, supranational investors, listed equity and private equity investors, African regulated asset managers, alongside impact investors such as DFIs and microfinance focused investors. In addition to African business leaders and Investors AFSIC is well represented by major Dealmakers focused on Africa, such as investment bankers, stockbrokers, corporate finance experts, fixed income and debt specialists, M&A bankers many of whom attend the Meet African Dealmaker event which takes place on the first night at AFSIC 2018.

AFSIC is entirely investment and deal focused and has multiple networking events designed within the two and half day event, which has resulted in the event gaining popularity with investors, dealmakers and business leaders across Africa.