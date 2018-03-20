‘The Exchange’ Dubai International Financial Centre completed

Located in DIFC’s Gate Village, The Exchange is a ground and eight-storey building with a total leasable area of 147,000 square feet, of which 114,000 square feet is office space and 33,000 square feet is retail space.

The AED 180 million building comprises five basement levels, bespoke modern and efficient office space, and a new conference centre for hosting events and knowledge sharing engaging sessions. In addition, it could be used as an exclusive alternative to hotel conferencing. The development also includes ‘The Exchange Square’, a landscaped piazza, serving as an extension of the existing Gate Village podium, and three licenced world-class restaurants, including a rooftop restaurant.

To date 84 per cent of The Exchange building has been leased. The first occupant of the new development is DIFC’s long-standing tenant, Nasdaq Dubai, which is expanding their presence and moving from ‘DIFC Precinct Building 5’ to the eighth floor of the new development.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority said the unveiling of The Exchange reflects the impressive pace DIFC has maintained towards achieving its 2024 Strategy, which sets out ambitious targets for the Centre to triple in size by 2024. "Development of buildings like The Exchange enables us to attract major players in the financial services industry as we meet their current demands and address future occupier trends. We are confident that The Exchange will enrich the professional and lifestyle experiences of DIFC’s workforce and visitors alike."

Khansaheb Civil Engineering, the longest standing contractor in the United Arab Emirates, was appointed as the main contractor for the project in July 2016. The concrete skeleton of the development was completed in July 2017.