Al Sawari signs $9 million contract with CCED

The agreement signed with CCED marked the launch of logistics activities in the Al Wusta Governorate, which will be carried out mainly by qualified Omani resources, according to Salem bin Sulayem Al Junaibi, Chairman of Al Sawari.

“The three-year contract will ensure stability and growth for the company and will also enhance our experience in implementing logistics services contracts for major oil and gas companies in the Sultanate,” he said, according to Times of Oman.

Al Sawari is a 100 per cent Omani company owned by local shareholders from the wilayats of Mahout and Duqm in the Al Wusta Governorate. The company appointed its chief executive officer in November 2017 and signed its first contract in February.

“This achievement may not have been possible without the valuable support of different stakeholders, including the Ministry of Oil and Gas, CC Energy Development, the board of directors and executive management. As per the agreement, Al Sawari will provide lifting and heavy equipment services at the various sites at which CCED is operating,” he added.

Al Sawari International Investment Company was established in March 2016 as a local joint stock company. The 371 shareholders of the company are from the wilayats of Mahout and Duqm. The company is one of the SLCCs that has been established to provide every possible support to entrepreneurs and start-up companies and will provide services to companies operating in oil and gas, business, economy, industry, tourism and community development.