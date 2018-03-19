Joint UAE-Egypt Economic committee concludes in Cairo

The discussions highlighted the strength of the bilateral ties and a common desire to boost it further. It was decided to hold the joint committee meeting as an annual event.

The two sides also discussed the Greater Arab Free Trade Agreement and ways to activate the joint UAE-Egyptian businessmen council. The committee also discussed cooperation in the finance and taxation sectors, as well as possibilities of cooperation in the field of Halal products.

The forum stressed the need to enhance customs cooperation and promote the volume of investments exchange and cooperation in the aviation sector, while strengthening cooperation in water resources management, sustainability and transportation, particularly shipping and ports. They also discussed cooperation in electricity and renewable energy sectors.

The two sides also held a roundtable meeting, the first of its kind for the chief executive and investors from UAE and Egypt, organised by UAE International Investors Council and the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, with the participation of more than 40 major investors, businessmen, leaders from sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, aviation, Information Technology, telecommunications, tourism and hospitality.

HE Engr. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, said that the UAE and Egypt enjoy a prefect strategic relationship based on political, economic, social and cultural ties, and affirmed the need to unite for the common prosperity and sustainable development of both nations.

He added that Egypt is a strategic trade partner of the UAE in the region, and the UAE is the Egypt’s top 10 trade partner worldwide. The total volume of non-oil trade exchange between the both countries recorded about $3.6 billion in the first nine months of 2017 and touched around $4.8 billion at the end of 2016, growing by 11 per cent from the previous year.

Al Mansoori added that the UAE recorded total direct investments about $6.5 billion, covering strategic economic fields such as telecommunications, tourism, financial and banking sectors, real state, infrastructure and ports, as well as agriculture, trade, food and medicine, and all the sectors vital to sustainable development.

Al Mansoori reviewed the opportunities and possibilities offered by the UAE economy in light of its policy of economic diversification and pioneering development policies, and pointed out that in terms of investments, the UAE is the at forefront of Arab nations in terms of the volume of foreign direct investment flow. He also took stock of the country’s efforts to build and promote its capabilities in innovation and consolidating its contribution to the development process.

“The current environment is fully conducive to the transition to a new phase of cooperation and partnership between the brotherly countries, realising our future aspirations for prosperity,” Al Mansoori added.