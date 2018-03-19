Emirates NBD enables people of determination with self-service banking

Emirates NBD has introduced a Braille-enabled account opening service to empower its customers with visual disabilities in conducting independent transactions. The technology converts account opening forms and personal information into either English or Arabic Braille and allows customers to independently review and provide consent on their experience, instead of relying on external assistance.

The bank has also piloted the implementation of a hearing loop in its Jumeirah branch to offer customers with hearing disabilities an improved and superior branch experience. A simple yet effective tool, the hearing loop cuts out unwanted distortions and noise to offer people with hearing aids an enhanced and more user-friendly branch experience. The bank also launched its first workshop to train thirty-six branch managers and service ambassadors in the basics of American Sign Language (ASL) with plans to conduct more over the course of this year.

As a digital-led bank, Emirates NBD has consistently leveraged innovative technology to further the customer experience of its customers with disabilities. Earlier this year, the bank became the first bank worldwide to pilot ‘KinTrans,’ a technology that enables easy two-way communication between sign language communicators with hearing disabilities, and people who use spoken languages.