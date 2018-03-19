UAE agreement with Turkmenistan offers opportunities in Islamic economy

The MoU aims to establish channels of cooperation between the two parties in the fields of Islamic banking and finance with a focus on Islamic capital markets, particularly sukuk, and facilitate coordination and exchange of experience in the halal industry.

With the aim of enhancing knowledge of Islamic finance and halal industry, the Centre, in partnership with TFEB, will organise workshops and training courses, and share professional research and development expertise. In addition, the two parties have set up a joint committee to oversee collaboration in the research and knowledge sectors that support the development of the Islamic economic system.

“The UAE and Turkmenistan have enjoyed successful economic cooperation spanning decades, especially in the oil, gas and energy sectors. This partnership between DIEDC and TFEB will further strengthen synergies between our two countries and open doors for new collaborations in sustainable investment in Islamic economy, especially in the Islamic finance sector – a vital pillar of the Turkmenistan government’s long-term development plans,” said HE Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of DIEDC.

He added the potential of the Halal sector to stimulate investments between the UAE and Turkmenistan based on Shari’ah principles. Furthermore, he highlighted sukuk as an effective tool to finance projects in infrastructure, education and healthcare, as well as in other vital sectors in line with the efforts of the two countries to contribute to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Minister of Economy also emphasised that the Islamic economy has proven its value in preserving and even enhancing sources of wealth, and its principles comply with Turkmenistan's food and energy security policies. He noted that the MoU will facilitate exchange of experience in the halal sector in addition to boosting the trade in halal products that meet the demands of Muslims and non-Muslims alike in terms of health and safety.