National Bank of Fujairah approves 15 per cent dividend

The bank’s shareholders also approved the Chairman’s and Directors’ Reports, and the Shari’ah Supervisory Board report for NBF Islamic, the Islamic banking window of NBF. In addition, the bank’s Corporate Governance Report and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 were discussed and approved. The shareholders confirmed the appointment and remuneration of the bank’s external auditors and Shari’ah supervisory board members for NBF Islamic for 2018. The Board of Directors’ remuneration proposal of 0.64 per cent of the net profit, after deducting all depreciation and reserves, for its members was also approved.

Through a special resolution, the shareholders approved an amendment to the terms of the bank’s first tranche of Tier 1 perpetual capital notes of AED 500 million allowing the future conversion of the notes into shares. They also approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation to increase paid up capital of the Bank through such a conversion by AED 175,438,596 to AED 1,541,965,159 at a conversion factor of AED 2.85 for each note, subject to the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority and the UAE Central Bank.

In addition, the shareholders considered and approved the increase in ceiling of non-convertible additional Tier 1 capital instruments by $500 million for the purposes of strengthening the Bank’s capital base, taking the Tier 1 capital to $636.1 million.

“2017 ends on a positive note, with a strong set of results, supported by high standards of corporate governance, compliance and risk management. Our relentless focus on our customer’s needs and building an engaged and enabled work force, augur well for the effective delivery of our strategy for 2018. NBF is well positioned to capitalise on market opportunities and strengthen its client partnerships,” said HE Sir Easa Saleh Al Gurg, KCVO, CBE, Deputy Chairman.