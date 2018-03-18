Marketplace macrotrends highlighted at Gulf CEO Conference

The event, which marks the Firm’s first CEO Conference in the Gulf, gathered over 20 CEOs and c-suite executives from the Firm’s portfolio companies to discuss the macro trends impacting the global marketplace.

Since Investcorp’s inception, to date 15 investments have been made in the GCC and the wider MENA region, including Turkey, deploying close to $1.6 billion, according to Mohammed Alardhi, the Executive Chairman of Investcorp. He added that with the economic transformation plans it is likely the region will continue to be an attractive investment destination for local—and increasingly foreign—investors.

Through its CEO Conferences, Investcorp aims to provide a regular platform for the leaders of its portfolio companies to come together and share best practices on how to tackle the challenges facing global businesses today. This year, the conference featured inspiring discussions on the impact of global trends on regional businesses, the increasing need to cope with digital transformation, and the potential challenges that might face the next generation of CEOs in the region.