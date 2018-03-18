Challenges facing Omani entrepreneurs discussed at forum

The meeting was aimed at discussing the challenges facing entrepreneurs, as well as discussing opportunities available for entrepreneurs within and outside industrial estates. Entrepreneurs had the opportunity to meet strategic partners and supporters of the entrepreneurship and innovation environment in the Sultanate, according to media reports.

NBC was launched by PEIE in 2013 to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

"This gathering offers an opportunity to learn about the challenges affecting small and medium enterprises by inviting finance funds, commercial banks and the bodies supporting entrepreneurs to identify the needs of this promising sector in the Sultanate and explore solutions to overcome difficulties," said Al Hasani.

The meeting included a discussion session, which highlighted the experience of five incubated and graduated companies at NBC and Riyada incubator, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on the sidelines of the event between Ithbat Company, which is incubated by NBC in the Riyada incubator, and Al Hassan Group.

The MoU aims at implementing a training programme for 20 social security students from grade 10. The selection of students will be implemented in coordination with parents’ councils. The programme aims at developing self-awareness skills, self-learning abilities, acquisition of research skills, among other skills and topics.