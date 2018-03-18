Côte d’Ivoire opens first digital bank

Bruno Nabagné KONE, Minister of Information technologies and communication of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, was the guest of honour at the official launch event. As the Bank’s Digital Ambassador, Drogba shared his experience on the ease of opening an account using his mobile phone. He is the first person in Côte d’Ivoire to open a digital account at the Bank.

Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa and Middle East said that the Bank has been steadily investing in expanding its footprint in Africa over the years, and this will continue to be a priority moving forward as digitising Africa remains at the heart of the business strategy for the region. He added that there are plans to implement the Côte d’Ivoire model across other markets in the coming months.

Isaac Foly, Chief Executive Officer, Côte d'Ivoire added it could be seen how digital transformation has contributed to economic development and will continue to do so, in line with the country’s National Development Plan. “Our partnership with Didier Drogba has helped raise awareness, not only for our digital offering, but for enhancing financial literacy and improving accessibility to financial services across Côte d'Ivoire. Promoting the social and economic wellbeing of communities is a key component of our strategy to support sustainable development and our digital bank is certainly another step in the right direction.”

The bank’s digital services are available by downloading the Standard Chartered mobile application. New clients can execute all of their banking activities right from their mobile devices, starting by opening their bank account in less than 15 minutes. They can also provide all verification documents by uploading to the application and fully complete their onboarding process within minutes.