Dana Gas reports net profit for 2017

Revenues of the company, listed on the Abu Dhabi bourse, went up to $450 million from $392 million in 2017 thanks in part to to higher oil prices, increased production in Egypt, management of operational expenses, and the successful settlement agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government, according to a statement by the company.

The fourth quarter net profit, however, was impacted by an impairment charge of $34 million against the UAE Zora asset following the year-end reserve report.

Average production in 2017 increased to 67,600 barrels of oil equivalent (boepd) per day, up one per cent from 67,050 boepd in 2016. Egypt annual production was five per cent higher at 39,500 boepd while the production in Kurdistan region of Iraq was flat at 25,750 boepd, and the UAE’s Zora Gas field produced 1,650 boepd in 2017 as compared to 2,700 boepd in 2016.

“We continued to focus on cost efficiencies and managed to maintain our low levels of G&A, capex and operational expenditures in support of our capital conservation objective, and this focus will carry-on in 2018,” said Dr Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas, according to media reports, adding that payments from Egypt in H2 2017 were sporadic and disappointing.