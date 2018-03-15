IMF Executive Board approves new $157.6 million ECF Arrangement for Burkina Faso

The program aims to achieve a sustainable balance of payments positions, inclusive growth, and poverty reduction by creating fiscal space for priority security, social and infrastructure investment spending. It is also aimed at helping to catalyze official and private financing and build resilience to future economic shocks.

The Executive Board’s decision will enable an immediate disbursement of SDR 18.06 million (about $26.3 million). The remaining amounts will be phased over the duration of the program, subject to semi-annual reviews.

Following the Executive Board discussion on Burkina Faso’s request, Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa, and Acting Chair, made the following statement:

“Burkina Faso faces significant development challenges, which have intensified in the recent period due to security shocks and social unrest. The authorities are making strong efforts to improve security and meet the expectations of the population in the context of limited resources through the implementation of their national development strategy.

“The economic outlook is broadly favourable but also contains downside risks. Economic growth has accelerated and revenue collections have improved. The main risks to the outlook stem from security and domestic challenges.

“The authorities’ commitment to West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) convergence criteria concerning the overall fiscal deficit, revenue mobilization, the wage bill, and debt is welcome. The fiscal framework underpinning the new program, while ambitious, provides a credible path toward meeting the WAEMU convergence criterion for the overall fiscal deficit by 2019.

“The program is premised on the creation of fiscal space by increasing revenue mobilization through improved tax administration and new tax policy measures and by seeking to contain the public-sector wage bill. The budget also needs to be protected against the accumulation of contingent liabilities in the energy sector, including by setting a timeline for the implementation of the automatic pump fuel price adjustment mechanism.

“It is of the utmost important to improve the quality and efficiency of investments through prioritization and cost-benefit analysis for projects, including public-private partnerships (PPPs). There is also a need for strengthening the legal and institutional framework for public investment management and PPPs. The authorities’ decision to refrain from resorting to pre-financing arrangements in view of the fiscal risk such arrangements entail is welcome.”