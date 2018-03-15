Subsidiaries of Middle East Mines Industries Development Holding Company plans $219.64 Sukuk

Three subsidiaries of Middle East Mines Industries Development Holding Company’s (MIDHCO) subsidiaries plan to issue Sukuk worth IRR10.6 trillion ($219.64 million). The funds rasied will be utilised to finance remaining expansion projects (pellet and copper cathode production, direct iron reduction) and boost their capital.

Financial Tribune has reported that an official with the Securities and Exchange organisation, Ali Beygzadeh, said, “The organisation has agreed with Sirjan Iranian Steel Company, Butia Iranian Steel Company and Babak Iranian Copper Company’s request to issue IRR4 trillion, IRR3.6 trillion and IRR3 trillion of Ijarah Sukuk, respectively.”

The four-year paper is tradeable on Iran Fara Bourse’s second market and carries a profit rate of 16 per cent.

Established in 2007, MIDHCO is a mining investment company operating in steel, iron ore and copper production.