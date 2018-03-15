ADIB funds GBP19 million acquisition of Bristol's The Hub

The Hub is a regional UK office for Atkins, one of the world’s largest multinational design, engineering and project management consultancies. The building has been awarded a BREEAM excellent rating, the UK’s most widely used environmental assessment for buildings, and overall carbon emissions are more than a third lower than expected for a building of its size.

“We have witnessed an increase in demand amongst our GCC based clients seeking to diversify their portfolios into UK real estate with a particular interest in investments offering long-term secure income both in London but increasingly in the regions with strong market fundamentals and higher yields. ADIB appreciates the value of building strategic partnerships with investors in international markets, which enable us to extend our global reach and to identify similar opportunities in London and other key locations for our clients,” said Paul Maisfield, Head of UK Real Estate at ADIB UK.

ADIB opened its office at One Hyde Park in London in May 2012 and was the first UAE-based bank providing Islamic financial services to be licenced to operate in the UK, being one of just six of these that are fully Shari'ah-compliant.