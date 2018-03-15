Gulf companies look to capital markets as governments push structural reforms

span style="font-size: small;">"GCC non-financial corporates in mature and capital-intensive sectors, such as oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals, utilities, real estate and infrastructure, are likely to access debt markets more and more to fund capital investments, while others are exploring options to diversify funding sources to reduce reliance on domestic banks," said Rehan Akbar, Vice President—Senior Analyst at Moody's.

Fiscal reforms in the GCC, which include the introduction of value-added tax and removal of fuel and utility subsidies, are causing inflation and putting pressure to a varying degree on corporate profits and consumer sentiment. However, the reduction in subsidies has curbed growing demand for fuel, water and electricity and alleviated pressure on state-owned companies to constantly invest to meet demand.

Elevated regional geopolitical risk has increased the complexity in the business landscape and is likely to dampen investor sentiment. For example, the trade boycott against Qatar (Aa3 negative) imposed by Saudi Arabia (A1 stable), the United Arab Emirates (Aa2 stable), Bahrain (B1 negative) and Egypt (B3 stable) has affected companies to a varying degree on both sides of this ongoing dispute. In Qatar, real estate, contracting and hospitality firms in particular are facing pressure while commodity exporters remain resilient.

With fewer organic growth opportunities available in the GCC corporate sector, Moody's expects rising industry consolidations, international acquisitions, investments in increasing vertical integration, and an increased emphasis on driving down costs, with examples seen in the telecom, petrochemical and real estate sectors.

Most rated GCC corporates remain fundamentally healthy, but further pressure on sovereign credit quality could begin to act as rating constraints for corporates. Negative rating outlooks on Qatar, Oman (Baa2 negative) and Bahrain suggest a higher probability of downward pressure in these markets as compared to those in the UAE, Kuwait (Aa2 stable) and Saudi Arabia where the sovereign outlooks are stable.

Moody's report, Non-financial corporates -- GCC: Corporates are adapting as regional challenges persist, is an update to the markets and does not constitute a rating action.