UAE supports Sudan's economy with investments exceeding AED28 billion

To date, the UAE has provided more than AED28 billion in investments and development financing to Sudan. Moreover, 17 UAE companies are operating in various economic sectors in Sudan.

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is one of the leading national institutions supporting socio-economic development in Sudan through providing nearly AED7.3 billion in financing towards strategic development projects in various sectors, as well as investments and deposits.

Spanning crucial sectors, such as industry, transportation, energy, water, and irrigation, ADFD’s 17 development projects in Sudan have a total value of approximately AED2 billion. Moreover, the Fund has disbursed about AED5 billion ($1.4 billion) to support liquidity and foreign currency reserves at the Central Bank of Sudan. This assisted the Sudanese government in stimulating the economy, overcoming financial and economic challenges, and strengthening monetary and financial stability in the country.

ADFD is also keen on driving economic growth through investment cooperation with the Sudanese government. The Fund currently holds a 100 per cent stake in the Al Dhabi Development Company, a multi-disciplinary holding company that aims to drive economic growth in Sudan.

Since the commencement of its development activities in Sudan, ADFD has focused on assisting the Sudanese government in its efforts to improve the country's infrastructure – a pillar of socio-economic development, and a fundamental element in the growth and prosperity of various economic sectors.

Apart from supporting Sudan's balance of payments, ADFD has adopted a holistic approach to funding projects that align with its mission to promote sustainable development in brotherly and friendly countries and elevate standards of living. Examples include dam projects that enhance electricity generation and water supply for irrigation, the Khartoum International Airport project, and the railway network project.

In addition to ADFD’s activities and within the framework of cooperation between the two countries, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has been providing Sudan with diesel since 2017, meeting the needs of the local market and supporting various sectors including transport and industry. The value of the fuel supplied to date is estimated at AED3.2 billion ($900 million).

Moreover, with a cumulative value of more than AED18 billion of diversified investments, the UAE private sector also enjoys an active collaboration with its Sudanese counterpart. Seventeen UAE companies currently invest in Sudan across vital sectors including tourism, agriculture, aviation, and oil and gas. Through supporting the country’s agriculture sector, these investments have played a crucial role in increasing the competitiveness of wheat and fodder pricing.