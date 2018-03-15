Noor Bank becomes member of FCI

This significant membership will enable Noor Bank to leverage the FCI network in more than 90 countries to offer export and import factoring facilities to clients in the UAE.

As an associate member, Noor Bank will have instant access to standardised procedures using a state-of-the-art communications system and arbitration services. This is in addition to the broad range of educational products, including e-learning, regional seminars and tailor-made training that will be made available. Noor Bank will also receive full access to statistics, studies, presentations and other useful information on the private library of the FCI website.

FCI formed a working committee comprising Noor Bank, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation and Dar Al Tawreeq to develop Shari'ah compliant documents enabling global Islamic finance institutions to apply for membership.

“We are very happy to have Noor Bank joining FCI as associate member. After its active participation in the working group to adapt the FCI GRIF to International Islamic Factoring, it shows the development of factoring in the Middle East. With this membership, I can sense the winds of change blowing in the MEA region, that had in 2016 less than 0.3 per cent of global factoring volume,” said Peter Mulroy, Secretary General, FCI.

Established in 1968, FCI is an umbrella organisation for independent factoring companies around the world. With more than 400 member companies worldwide, FCI offers a unique network for cooperation in cross-border factoring.