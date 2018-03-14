FTA clarifies display prices must include VAT to avoid penalties

The Authority called on consumers and service recipients in the UAE to be aware of their rights, noting that prices displayed on items, or announced for provided services, should be inclusive of tax. The displayed price should be the total amount that consumers will pay upon receiving the tax Invoice, which should include the full price, followed by the total price to be paid and the amount of tax charged therein.

In a new awareness message issued today as part of its consumers awareness campaign (Be Aware of your rights) targeting consumers and service recipients, the FTA stressed that displaying product prices without including the amount of tax charged is considered a violation. The practice misleads consumers who will end up paying more than the amount they expected when deciding to make the purchase. The Authority urged businesses registered for VAT and Excise Tax purposes to fully comply with tax laws to avoid administrative penalties, noting that not displaying tax-inclusive prices carries a AED15,000 fine for each tax.

The Federal Tax Authority pointed out that the success of the UAE tax system is a joint responsibility that requires constructive strategic cooperation among three main pillars: the government, businesses, and the community. The FTA reiterated its commitment to clarifying and simplifying tax issues and procedures for the public, in addition to providing quick verification services, in an effort to allow all stakeholders to know their rights and obligations and establish a transparent tax system in the UAE.

The Authority also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining constant communication with all businesses to identify their views and discuss ways to overcome any obstacles they may face in order to ensure the effective and seamless implementation of the tax systems, avoid any disruption to their activities, and uphold the rights of consumers and service recipients.

The UAE has successfully established a sophisticated legislative infrastructure for a world-class tax system, relying on in-depth studies and selecting the best practices for UAE society, the Federal Tax Authority concluded.