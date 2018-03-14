UAE and Greece explore bilateral trade and investment opportunities

The UAE and Greece enjoy a dynamic economic relationship which has strengthened in recent years thanks to the formation of partnerships in various fields and sectors, said HE Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, during his keynote speech. He noted that the forum provided an ideal opportunity to exchange ideas and explore new avenues of economic cooperation.

“The UAE is keen to intensify its cooperation with Greece in many areas of common interest, such as the SME sector, innovation, entrepreneurship, trade, industry, tourism, agriculture and renewable energy,” Al Mansoori said.

The UAE’s economy minister revealed that non-oil trade between the two countries exceeded $212 million in the first nine months of 2017, marking growth of 10 per cent over the same period in 2016. HE Prof. Giorgos Katrougalos, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic revealed the importance of boosting cooperation between UAE and Greek businesses in tourism, as the sector contributes around 37 per cent to Greece’s GDP.

The number of Greek companies registered with Dubai Chamber has grown steadily to exceed 170 companies today, according to HE Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, who expressed the Chamber’s intention to facilitate new partnerships between UAE and Greek businesses. "We see huge potential to expand cooperation in key sectors such as energy, food and agri-business, pharmaceuticals, banking, construction and ICT,” he said, adding that Greek businesses can benefit from leveraging Dubai’s position as a re-export hub with strong links across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The Forum also included presentations from the SEV Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, SEVE Greek International Business Association, Enterprise Greece, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai South.