Bahrain explores digital currency

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) is mulling over the introduction of a digital dinar. Central bank governor, Governor Rasheed Mohamed Al Maraj has revealed to local news outlet, DT News, that the central bank is in the early stages of studying the proposition.

Al Maraj highlighted that it is an idea that the central bank is discussing and nothing has been confirmed. It is at an early stage and the central bank is trying to understand how it will work and how it will affect the current situation in the country.

The CBB may also grant licenses to more digital banks after Meem, a subsidiary of GIB, became the first digital bank to get a license in Bahrain.