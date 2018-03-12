Bahrain e-commerce convenience enhanced through PayPal agreement

Customers in Bahrain can now access additional services provided by BisB and PayPal, one of the world’s most trusted online payments platforms, conveniently through their mobile device or personal computers. BisB customers can top up their PayPal accounts using funds from their BisB bank account, introducing a new way to fund a PayPal transaction in addition to cards, and withdraw funds received into their PayPal account to their BisB bank account through the app or the bank’s website.

“We are excited to team up with PayPal and to show our commitment to constantly improving services for our valued customers. Moreover, the integration with PayPal means our customers can benefit from convenient access to e-commerce on a global scale, all from their mobile device,” said Hassan Jarrar, BisB CEO.

He added that this integration will enable customers in Bahrain to have increased and more convenient access to the millions of businesses that accept PayPal in over 200 markets and countries worldwide.

“Small business owners and freelancers can also benefit from these service as this service provides them with new capabilities toward digital exports by selling cross border and withdraw their PayPal funds into their BisB accounts,” said Efi Dahan, PayPal General Manager in Russia, Middle East and Africa.