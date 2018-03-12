$100 million fund for Omani pension funds to launch

The Opportunities Fund (the Fund), will be focused on private equity investments in the US and Europe, targeting mid-sized companies across a broad range of sectors.

In his welcome remarks, Mohammed Alardhi, the Executive Chairman of Investcorp, said, “Our strong relationships with Omani pension funds allows us to develop investment solutions that are tailored to their specific ambitions. The new Opportunities Fund is an example of how we utilise our strong track record in two of the largest markets in the world, the US and Europe, and our experience in servicing investors across the GCC. The Fund will enable Omani pension funds to tap into investment opportunities in growth companies, sectors and markets.”

The event also included presentations by Mohammed Al-Shroogi, co-CEO of Investcorp, and Harsh Shethia, Managing Director at Investcorp in Oman.