Is Finansal Kiralama secures a $30 and EUR 40 million dual currency syndicated term loan

Is Finansal Kiralama (Is Leasing) has successfully closed a $30 and EUR40 million dual currency syndicated term loan facility (Facility). The transaction comprises of two two-years and five days facilities, denominated in US dollars and Euros, which will be used for general corporate purposes.

Bank ABC and Emirates NBD Capital acted as initial mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the facility.

Is Leasing was founded as a partnership of International Finance Corporation (IFC), Societe Generale and Turkiye Is Bankasi (Isbank) in 1988, subsequent to which Isbank acquired the shareholding of its foreign partners in 1995 and listed the Company in 2000. Presently, approximately 42.7 per cent of Is Leasing’s shares are listed on Borsa İstanbul. Isbank continues to hold a majority share of 57.3 per cent, along with full management control over the company.

Is Leasing is rated BB+ (Stable) by Fitch Ratings.