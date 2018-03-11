Mauritian President to step down

The country’s Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, has informed reporters that the Mauritius’ first female President, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, will resign tomorrow, on the country’s 50th anniversary.

Gurib-Fakim is accused of using a credit card issued by a charity to buy clothes and jewellery worth tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the BBC, Jugnauth said, “The president of the republic told me that she would resign from office and we agreed on the date of her departure.”

“The interest of the country comes first, and I am proud of Mauritius’s image as a model of living democracy in the world,” he added.

Gurib-Fakim is the continent’s only female head of state and had held the position as unpaid director at the charity board in 2015 before resigning two years later.