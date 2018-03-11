ADIB Securities launches trading on Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul

The new offering will enable GCC investors who currently hold a trading account with ADIB Securities to trade on TADAWUL. The launch of this service represents the initial gateway which will enable investors to diversify their portfolio in Shari'ah’a complaint investment opportunities.

With a market capitalisation of $479 billion, the Tadawul is the 26th largest stock market among 68 members of the World Federation of Exchanges and comprises 48 per cent of total GCC market capitalisation and 74 per cent of value traded. The Tadawul is the 10th largest stock market amongst emerging market peers.

Over 67 per cent of transactions were carried out on ADIB Securities digital platforms in 2017. Ranked the number one Islamic brokerage in the UAE, ADIB Securities provides a range of products to accompany the bank’s wealth management offering. The broker provides a best-in-class trading experience, with intuitive trading tools, expert insight, and competitive rates using state-of-the-art technology. In addition, ADIB Securities’ team of experienced professionals work closely with clients to complement the digital offering with personalised advice.