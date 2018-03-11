Growing technology sector boosts Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority 2017 revenue 11.2 per cent 2017

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) said the results reflect the continued growth of the technology sector. He further stressed that Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority is keen to implement innovative and smart initiatives and projects that contribute to sustainable development while supporting the emirate's economy, which is steadily moving towards a future based on diversity, progress and knowledge rather than the conventional dependence on oil.

HH added that Dubai Silicon Oasis has attracted international and regional technology companies to establish their business and augment their expansion and operations in the region. He said such growth is facilitated by the modern infrastructure provided by DSO, backed by Dubai's advanced network of airports, ports, roads, as well as specialised free zones and a legislative environment that draws continued foreign direct investment.

DSO’s continued success in growing and delivering profits lies in its ability to offer services and facilities that meet the needs of business partners in line with its vision of developing a high-tech city that attracts global technology companies and continues to attract a steady influx of technology companies, according to Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA. This is evidenced in the number of companies based in DSO rising from 2,120 in 2016 to 2,459 in 2017, marking an increase of 339 companies.

Among the companies based in Dubai Silicon Oasis, 37 per cent are from the Middle East and Africa, 23 per cent are from Europe, 33 per cent are from Asia, and 7 per cent are American. 82 per cent of these companies are specialised in technology while 18 per cent focus on commercial services and other service sectors.

During 2016, revenues from the leased land area increased by 33.5 per cent, while revenues from services fees increased by 21.8 per cent compared to 2016.