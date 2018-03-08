Southern African banking excellence on display

Registered readers of Banker Africa and subscribers to the financial news website www.cpifinancial.net cast their votes across 13 categories in the Banker Africa—Southern Africa Awards 2018.

Regionally the award winners were dominated by South African institutions with Barclays Africa took the title as Best Retail Bank, whilst First National Bank took Best Commercial Bank. Another notable winner in the regional categories was Sasfin Bank, which took home the award for Best Commercial Bank Southern Africa.

In the country awards Standard Bank took the award for Best Retail Bank South Africa, whilst Rand Merchant Bank won it’s first award since the inception of the Banker Africa awards. The sole Mozambique award, that of Most Improved Bank Mozambique, was taken by Moza Banco, seemingly a recognition of the Bank’s recent changes.

Entersekt won the award for Best Mobile Security Technology. Banker Africa understands that the firm has gone through a period of rapid expansion, which may have been a contributing reason to it’s continued success in this category.

“The Banker Africa Southern Africa Awards aim to identify and reward excellence in financial services. The 13 award winners were chosen from a shortlisted group of nominees and selected by their peers in the industry,” said Tony Long, CEO of CPI Financial, the publisher of Banker Africa. “The Southern African market has experienced both impressive growth and turmoil in the past year making the outcome of these awards a fascinating and timely event.”

The Banker Africa Southern Africa Awards, now in their sixth year, reflect the core philosophy of the magazine’s publisher, CPI Financial, aiming to identify and promote excellence and best practice in financial services.

The annual Banker Africa Awards are continent-wide programmes open to all banks and financial institutions in Africa. The aim of the Awards programme, split into four individual regions (North Africa, East Africa, West Africa and Southern Africa), is to recognise outstanding performance and excellence in the financial services industry.

The Banker Africa Southern Africa Awards 2018 – the winners in full

Category Institution Best Retail Bank Southern Africa Barclays Africa Best Corporate Bank Southern Africa Sasfin Best Commercial Bank Southern Africa First National Bank Best Investment Bank Southern Africa Investec Best Emerging Bank Southern Africa BancABC Best Islamic Offering Southern Africa ABSA Best Microfinance Bank Southern Africa Standard Chartered SOUTH AFRICA AWARDS Best Retail Bank South Africa Standard Bank Best Corporate Bank South Africa Nedbank Best Commercial Bank South Africa ABSA Best Investment Bank South Africa Rand Merchant Bank MOZAMBIQUE AWARDS Most Improved Bank Mozambique Moza Banco TECHNOLOGY AWARDS Best Mobile Security Technology Entersekt



