Digital banking platform for wealth managers and private banks developed

The platform will be designed to leverage the strong banking and regulatory knowledge of Indosuez Wealth Management combined with Capgemini’s leading IT services and digital transformation expertise.

The market for wealth management banking technology solutions, namely for digital banking, outsourcing and Software as a Service (SaaS) is expected to grow more than 30 per cent by 2020. This is due to the increasingly complex regulatory environment private banks and wealth managers are facing, together with the need for them to simplify their processes and cut costs.

Paul de Leusse, Chief Executive Officer of the Indosuez Wealth Management, said the business will be focused on supporting the ongoing digital and operational transformation of leading wealth management firms worldwide, taking into account the regulatory complexities and high-quality transactional execution requirements facing the industry. “This agreement is based on the complementary expertise of our two organisations as well as CA-PBS’s unique understanding of the sector gained from its 25-year history. By joining forces with Capgemini, we are confident that we can set a new global benchmark in terms of banking technology in the wealth management sector.”