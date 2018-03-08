DAFZA and ICIE host Halal blockchain forum

According to media reports, Amnah Lootah, Assistant Director General — Finance, Commercial and Customer Relation division, Foster of DAFZA Innovation and Future Unit said the forum was part of endeavours to adopt the latest technologies that contribute to achieving the goals of Dubai Smart Plan 2021, which aims to make Dubai the smartest city in the world, as well as supporting the Islamic economy and the development of the UAE’s Halal sector, which ranked first in the Arab World and second globally in the Islamic Economy Index of 2016.

The first forum was attended by diplomats, investors and entrepreneurs from nations with Halal interests, namely Australia, China, Malaysia, Nigeria and Pakistan, among others.