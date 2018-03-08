Kuwait Investment Forum 2018 highlights opportunities for investors

Co-organised by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at Bayan Palace and the Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC), KIF 2018 will be attended by ministers and high-ranking Kuwaiti government officials, representatives of diplomatic missions in Kuwait, local and foreign investors, industry leaders and executives, consultants and financial institutions. KIF 2018 will highlight the Government’s focus to strengthen several sectors and promote economic diversification – goals outlined by Kuwait Vision 2035, the strategic roadmap for long-term growth.

KIF 2018 is being hosted on the backdrop of the significant growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) reported by the country, said Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Director General for Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA). “FDI to Kuwait has increased to over $2.3 billion in the past two years, and we are confident that KIF 2018 will lend further momentum to the inward inflows. With our investor-friendly laws, a world-class business environment, strategic location and the robust growth in our telecom, information technology and financial sector, Kuwait offers incredible value for Arab, GCC and international investors, especially in building their business footprint in the region.”

He added that the Kuwait Investment Forum showcases the investment landscape of the country as well as the tremendous opportunities offered to Arab, GCC and international investors in a number of high-growth areas, complementing the strategic vision of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber to transforming Kuwait as a dynamic hub for business.