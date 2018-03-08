Emirates selects banks for investor meetings

A benchmark Sukuk (Islamic bond) issue, the proceeds of which to be used for general corporate purposes, may follow subject to market conditions. Emirates continually looks for innovative financing opportunities in the global markets and is looking forward to working with lead bank partners on this latest transaction.

The airline has tapped the debt capital markets with four corporate issuances since 2011 raising over $3.65 billion (AED 13.4 billion), over 50 per cent of which has been in the Sukuk format. Since 2010, Emirates has fully repaid six bonds, including sukuks, totalling AED10.4 billion ($2.8 billion).

In 2015 Emirates also raised the UK Export Finance backed $913 million Sukuk utilised for pre-funded aircraft financing, which was the largest ever capital markets offering in the aviation space with an Export Credit Agency guarantee.

Emirates has accessed the conventional debt capital markets and Islamic funding for eight per cent of all the Company’s funding needs over the decade leading up to 31 March 2017. The airline also utilises operating leases, commercial financing, and European export credit agencies and the United States Export-Import Bank backed financing as part of its well diversified sources of liquidity.