Watania Takaful reports AED 7.6 million net profit in 2017

Abu Dhabi-based Islamic insurance firm, National Takaful Company (Watania), has delivered what board chairman, HE Ali Saeed Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri, has called ‘impressive’ results.

The company achieved 36 per cent year on year growth in gross contribution, a net profit of AED 7.6 million a nine per cent return on equity, and a combined operating ratio of 97.5 per cent bringing it down from 108 per cent in 2016, meaning the firm has achieved operational profitability.

Al Dhaheri confirmed that the company will be launching many initiatives during the year that will differentiate Watania in the insurance and takaful market. These initiatives will be related to new products, new services, online benefits, loyalty programmes for existing customers. We believe these initiatives will automatically lead to attracting new customers.

Commenting on the performance of the insurance sector in the country, Al Dhaheri said, “The insurance sector had a very good year in 2017. Almost all the companies showed growth in business and net profits. This was due to compulsory medical insurance programme in Dubai and increase in motor premium rates after the introduction of unified motor policy regulation and minimum pricing for Third Party policies. However, the investment profit was down due to poor performance of the stock market. Overall the insurance market did very well in a difficult economy”.

He added that the insurance market is projected to grow at 10 per cent or above, though there are several challenges that market poses in front of the companies–VAT amount payable in respect of transition policies issued in 2017 will create a challenge in recovery from the customers, the solvency capital requirement that comes into effect from 2018 will drive some companies to look at mergers and almost all the companies in the market will have to meet the challenge of digitisation and online distribution. Many insurance companies have legacy systems and they will have to invest in switching to new technology.