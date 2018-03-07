Kuwait International Airport to undergo $830 million extension

The $830 million financing will facilitate the construction and development of the airport’s new Passenger Terminal II. The financing was entered by the Limak Group which is currently building the new terminal.

The terminal is designed to handle 25 million passengers per year and accommodate all aircraft types through 51 gates and stands. NBK will act as the mandated lead arranger, intercreditor agent, security agent, and account bank, with KFH acting as lead arranger and commodity (Murabahah) investment agent.

The Norton Rose Fulbright team was led by London partner, Charles Whitney on the conventional financing and Dubai partner, Robin Balmer on the Islamic finance aspects of the deal. The team was supported by senior associate Ali Donat in London and in Istanbul by partner Ekin İnal and associate Alper Tuzun of Bilgiç Attorney Partnership.

Norton Rose Fulbright continues to advise on Kuwait’s leading transactions, including a number of power and other infrastructure projects. The firm also operates at the forefront of the airport market, most recently advising on the development of new terminal facilities and operations as part of the Saudi Arabian airport privatisation programme.