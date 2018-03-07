Former DIFC governor dies

Saleh passed away at Rashid Hospital after having been in a coma for the past few months after receiving treatment in London earlier following open-heart surgery, Ahmad Lutfi, office director of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, who is also Saleh’s brother-in-law, told Gulf News.

Saleh was appointed governor of DIFC in 2011, having previously filled a number of high-profile roles. He was one of the founders of the National Bank in Dubai in 1963, and became its managing director in 1982 till January 2004, where after he assumed the role as the bank’s chairman in January 2005.

Saleh was later appointed as vice chairman after the National Bank of Dubai merged with Emirates Bank International to create the entity now known as Emirates NBD.

He also became a founder member of the board of Dubai Cable Company (Ducab), serving as chairman until 2001, as well as holding the position of director and major shareholder of Dubai Transport Company.

He was a former adviser on financial matters to the late Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Rashid Bin Said Al Maktoum, and served as an arbitrator on the Paris-based High Board of the Euro-Arab Arbitration Centre from 1988 to 2000.