AED11.8 billion revenue collected from e-Dirham services during 2017

The number of service transactions completed through the e-Dirham system amounted to 51,509,666 transactions in 2017, while the total number of receipts reached 22,625,472 in 2017. The total number of e-Dirham cards issued amounted to 3,135,518 during Q4 2017 compared to 2,413,794 cards in Q4 2016, representing a 30 per cent increase.

HE Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary of Resources and Budget Sector at the Misitry of Finance stressed the MoF’s commitment to provide all statistics and results related to the e-Dirham system. HE clarified that the data helps in further developing the e-Dirham system, sharing the necessary information with the Federal Government to aid in decision making and drive development in the government financial sector.

“The e-Dirham system is characterised by its flexible platforms which easily integrate with e-government services, offering scalable and unlimited options to merge with the latest payment service applications. The e-Dirham cards are a way of paying for government services across different channels including the mobile app, digital wallet, the website and the self-service kiosks; whereby in 2017 the revenue of over 40 million services has been collected through the e-Dirham system for federal and local entities linked to the system,” Al Yateem said.

The e-Dirham’s call centre provides continuous services to customers, and in 2017 the centre handled 161,563 thousand calls and inquiries. More than 90 per cent of the calls were successfully responded to. Additionally, the average execution time of any transaction processed through the e-Dirham system is about one second.

“The e-Dirham system is line with the Ministry’s strategy and objectives to shift to smart government services and implement innovative solutions regarding e-payment and e-collection of service fees. Some of the main objectives are to increase efficiency and effectiveness of financial systems and the cash flow management process of the federal government according to best practices,” Al Yateem added.

Since its launch in 2001, the e-Dirham system has achieved a number of significant results, with a great performance in 2017 and a figure exceeding AED11 billion. Several ministries and federal and local entities have adopted the e-Dirham system as a cashless payment channel in addition to a number of private entities and printing offices. The system’s popularity confirms customer confidence in the smart services provided by the Ministry of Finance.

“Our cooperation with the Ministry of Finance with regards to the e-Dirham system is a strategic partnership that transcends the boundaries of conventional banking services and products by providing innovative ideas, tools and experiences to customers. More than 22 million receipts were processed in 2017 for over 47 million services, representing a 14 per cent increase compared to 2016,” said Hana Al Rostamani, Head of Consumer Banking Group at FAB.