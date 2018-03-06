Latest News
Tuesday 06, March 2018 by Jessica Combes

RAKBANK Partners with UAE utility providers FEWA and SEWA

 

RAKBANK’s recent partnership with Federal Electricity & Water Authority (FEWA) will facilitate FEWA bill payment solution through the Bank’s Digital Banking platform and other touch points for RAKBANK customers that live and have businesses in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm al Quwain, and Fujairah.

Credit: Shutterstock.com
Similarly, last year the Bank signed an agreement with Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA) to facilitate the bill payment via its Digital Banking Platform for customers in Sharjah. The SEWA bill payment service offered to the Bank’s customers has currently been enhanced and they can now pay their bills through other touch points such as the Interactive Voice Response technology (IVR).

“In line with the Bank’s commitment to strengthen its Digital Banking services to customers, the partnerships with FEWA and SEWA make a tedious task such as paying bills seamless. We are delighted to offer RAKBANK customers convenient, secure, and simple bill payment solutions through all the different touch points. This service means customers can take advantage of our effective Digital Banking platform to pay their bills on time from the comfort of their own home,” said Geoffrey Stecyk, COO of RAKBANK.

  

