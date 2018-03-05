IFC VP to discuss Tunisian entrepreneurship and private sector development

Pimenta will also meet several key figures from the Tunisian business community, including leading private equity fund managers, and will host a roundtable and dinner with several private sector representatives. He will also chair a round-table discussion with Flat6Labs, a start-ups incubator, and young entrepreneurs to discuss the business environment and the digital ecosystem in Tunisia.

As Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Pimenta oversees all IFC’s advisory and investment operations in a region with over 600 staff and a committed portfolio of $20 billion, including mobilisation.

IFC's work is designed to help to address the region's most pressing development challenges. By partnering with private sector companies, it aims to promote job creation, increase access to finance, and support up-and-coming entrepreneurs.