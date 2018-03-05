No increase in Dubai Government fees for next three years

"We have issued an order to freeze Dubai Government public services fees for the next three years,” Sheikh Hamdan announced on Twitter, saying that the order is in response to the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed had previously issued a decision to stop federal government fees for a period, announcing via Twitter, "We decided not to increase the federal fees during the next three years to restore the economic and social stability of the state and to support our industrial and commercial sectors and attract more foreign investments.”

He stressed that the UAE prioritises the socio-economic stability of citizens and residents and added that the UAE competitiveness is the main priority for the Government, and the next term will witness the launch of many new social development initiatives, as well as further initiatives from which the youth of the UAE can directly benefit.

"The move, which aims to support the social stability of citizens, will have a positive ripple effect on all segments of society. The directives will also boost Dubai's economic competitiveness and reinforce the government's continuous efforts to ensure social and economic security," Sheikh Hamdan tweeted further.

It remains uncertain if other emirates will decide to halt increases in various types of government fees.