$2.5 billion raised from eight IPOs in Q4 2017 across GCC

Compared to the same period last year, the number of IPOs and proceeds raised in Q4 2017 is considerably higher with $2.5 billion from a total of eight floats, compared to only $37 million raised from one IPO in Q4 2016.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) led the GCC IPO activity this quarter (Q4 2017) in terms of proceeds, with two major offerings, raising $2.2 billion (88 per cent of total GCC proceeds).

Tadawul was the largest in terms of IPO volume, witnessing IPOs of three Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) (38 per cent of total IPO volume in Q4), raising $209 million.

The Muscat Securities Market (MSM) saw three IPOs, which raised total proceeds of $82 million.