Latest News
Sunday 04, March 2018 by Jessica Combes

Two Indonesian Sukuk valued at $3 billion listed on Nasdaq Dubai

 

The government of Indonesia today listed two Sukuk with a total value of $3 billion on Nasdaq Dubai.    

Credit: Shutterstock.com
Credit: Shutterstock.com

The collaboration underlines the close relations between the UAE and Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, as well as Dubai’s growth as the global capital of the Islamic economy. 

The Indonesian Government is the largest Sukuk issuer on Nasdaq Dubai by both value and number of listings, with securities now totalling $14.5 billion from 10 issuances. 

The total value of all Sukuk listed on Dubai’s exchanges has now reached $56.47 billion, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world. 

 

 

  

Features & Analyses

Commercial Banking Saudi banking's first lady

  In an exclusive interview, Banker Middle East speaks to Rania Nashar, Chief Executive of Samba Financial Group and the first… read more