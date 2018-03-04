Saudi bankruptcy law paves way for bank resolution system

But it is likely the Saudi authorities will still provide support to local banks, particularly systemically important ones, if required, even once a resolution framework is in place.

The legislation will allow the authorities to draft a bank resolution framework with which to bail in certain senior creditors of a failed bank. Saudi Arabia is the only G20 country yet to adopt a specific bank resolution framework and the approval of the new law removes one of the primary impediments to this. A draft resolution law had been proposed, but the IMF cited the lack of a specific insolvency law that could be referenced in resolution legislation in its most recent financial stability assessment in July 2017.

The enactment of bank resolution frameworks has typically been negative for banks' ratings in developed markets as bailing-in of senior creditors is specifically designed to reduce pressure on the authorities to use taxpayers' funds to recapitalise a bank. Fitch has therefore removed Support Rating Floors (SRF) from some bank ratings. (A SRF reflects our view of the likelihood that a rated entity will receive extraordinary state support, if needed.) This has led to the downgrade of bank ratings that were previously driven by the SRF.

The same may not necessarily apply in Saudi Arabia, given a supportive sovereign. The state has strong ability and, in our view, desire to support the banking system, and a track record, to date, of supporting bank sector stability. We view the progress towards a resolution framework as part of Saudi Arabia's willingness to meet its responsibilities as a G20 member, rather than signalling a reduction in the state's propensity to support banks. However, we will monitor the impact of the introduction of the new legislation and our view will be informed by any new information from the authorities on their likely future approach to bank support or resolution in practice.

The new legislation will be the first formal bankruptcy law in the kingdom and is part of wider structural reforms to improve the ease of doing business, attract foreign investors and boost economic growth. The assurance of a formalised insolvency process may give banks greater confidence to lend and more confidence in the timeframe in which they can enforce the transfer of collateral from a borrower. This could result in a pick-up in loan growth. It is not clear when the legislation will come into effect.

Fitch rates 11 banks in Saudi Arabia, covering more than 95 per cent of total banking sector assets. Nine of the banks' ratings benefit from our view of the probability of state support, if needed.