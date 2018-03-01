UAE well placed to Benefit from China's Belt & Road initiative

The Global Financial Markets Forum (GFMF), the region’s premier financial markets conference, brought together economic experts and decision-makers from the UAE and the world, GFMF has attracted over 1,600 delegates to network, exchange ideas and shape the global financial agenda.

Participants in the panel discussion, which looked at the opportunities for closer business collaboration between China and the Middle East, featured Joseph Ho, General Manager of Overseas Business Division (PB) at ICBC, Dr. Keyu Jin, Professor at the London School of Economics, Jiegen Wei, Senior Vice President, Research Department at China Investment Corporation, and Dr. Zhihuan E, Chief Economist of Bank of China (Hong Kong).

The session began by discussing China’s One Belt and One Road initiative, a new platform for international cooperation that is enabling physical, regulatory and digital connectivity with the goal of advancing mobility, increasing productivity and improving the ease of doing business. Panellists noted that over time it could facilitate the integration of the global economy and help to direct resources to the most productive economic sectors.

The One Belt and One Road initiative is helping China to create enormous opportunities for the Middle East, for instance by helping countries to diversify their economies and transition to a low-carbon future, or by creating new commercial openings for companies, including financial institutions.

The UAE is particularly well placed to leverage opportunities from the One Belt and One Road initiative, according to panellists, with the country described as both a passage and a destination, like key international hubs including Singapore and Hong Kong. The global scale and strength of the UAE’s companies was also cited as a factor that will enable further collaboration with Chinese entities.

The session was moderated by Ben Simpfendorfer, Founder and CEO of Silk Road Associates.