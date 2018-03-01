Solid capital and liquidity to protect Jordan's banks from high credit risk

Credit risk at Jordanian banks is high, affected by rising interest rates, inflation and increasing unemployment, which in addition to high household indebtedness will pressure households' ability to repay debt. As a result, non-performing loans will rise slightly from 4.4 per cent of loans at the end of June 2017. Jordanian banks' also have a concentration of exposure to the Jordanian government, which links their credit profiles to that of the sovereign.

Moody's nevertheless expects capital levels at Jordan's banks to remain solid, given the modest growth in risk-weighted assets and some profit retention. Banks in the country posted a Basel III capital adequacy ratio of 17.8 per cent at the end of June 2017, one of the highest levels in the Middle East and North Africa region.

"Jordanian banks on aggregate will also continue to benefit from stable retail deposits, ensuring limited reliance on foreign and short-term market funding. We expect banks to maintain solid liquidity buffers, which stood at 39 per cent of total assets as at the end of September 2017,” said Christos Theofilou, an Assistant Vice President and analyst at Moody's.

Moody's also expects stable profitability at the nation's banks, as higher interest rates will lead to higher net interest margins that will counter elevated loan loss provisions. Economic growth in Jordan will remain below potential in 2018, despite a gradual rebound. Real GDP growth will accelerate to 2.5 per cent this year, from around 2.3 per cent in 2017. Unemployment in Jordan stands at 18 per cent and the country needs growth higher than four per cent to absorb its fast-growing labour force and reduce unemployment.